Home States Kerala

RSS was shocked by volume of allegations against M Ganeshan

A highly placed source within the RSS said allegations of moral degradation were raised against Ganeshan more than once.

Published: 16th June 2023 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS’ decision to remove M Ganeshan from the post of organisational general secretary — who acts as a link between the BJP and its ideological parent — came after a long list of allegations that put the right-wing organisation in a tight spot. Even Ganeshan had no inkling of the move when he arrived to attend the RSS pracharaks’ meeting in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday and Thursday. RSS state head Sudharsanan announced the decision at the meeting. 

The announcement came after due consultation with the RSS national leadership, including its contact person in the national BJP, B L Santhosh, who is in Ernakulam to attend BJP and RSS meetings.

M Ganeshan

The RSS leadership was shocked by the volume of allegations and accusations it received against Ganeshan from across the state. Ganeshan was in its good books when he was appointed to the BJP. The Sangh parivar wanted him to clean the factionalism within the party. However, the controversies caught it unawares. 

A highly placed source within the RSS said allegations of moral degradation were raised against Ganeshan more than once. The leadership was apprised of two specific instances in Adoor and Kasaragod. 

Ganeshan was appointed as the state BJP’s organisational general secretary in 2016. The party’s national leadership appoints its own general secretaries in each state. The RSS also appoints a general secretary from its pracharaks to perform organisational tasks. This person is the most powerful office-bearer in the party, directly reporting to the RSS. 

The leadership is of the view that Ganeshan had deviated from the basic principles of a pracharak. “They are forbidden from opening personal bank accounts and using funds for their own purposes. However, he opened his own account and allegedly handled money which is against the norms of the Sangh. There were allegations that Ganeshan handled large sums of money and gave it to his accomplice,” the leader said. The BJP state leadership is also believed to have kept its top brass informed of the developments. 

His successor, K Subash, who is joint general secretary ‘organisation’ of state BJP, will be elevated shortly. The RSS central leadership will have to ratify the state unit’s proposal. RSS has also called a pracharak meeting in Ernakulam on Friday to assess activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPM Ganeshan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp