RSS was shocked by volume of allegations against M Ganeshan

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS’ decision to remove M Ganeshan from the post of organisational general secretary — who acts as a link between the BJP and its ideological parent — came after a long list of allegations that put the right-wing organisation in a tight spot. Even Ganeshan had no inkling of the move when he arrived to attend the RSS pracharaks’ meeting in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday and Thursday. RSS state head Sudharsanan announced the decision at the meeting.

The announcement came after due consultation with the RSS national leadership, including its contact person in the national BJP, B L Santhosh, who is in Ernakulam to attend BJP and RSS meetings.

M Ganeshan

The RSS leadership was shocked by the volume of allegations and accusations it received against Ganeshan from across the state. Ganeshan was in its good books when he was appointed to the BJP. The Sangh parivar wanted him to clean the factionalism within the party. However, the controversies caught it unawares.

A highly placed source within the RSS said allegations of moral degradation were raised against Ganeshan more than once. The leadership was apprised of two specific instances in Adoor and Kasaragod.

Ganeshan was appointed as the state BJP’s organisational general secretary in 2016. The party’s national leadership appoints its own general secretaries in each state. The RSS also appoints a general secretary from its pracharaks to perform organisational tasks. This person is the most powerful office-bearer in the party, directly reporting to the RSS.

The leadership is of the view that Ganeshan had deviated from the basic principles of a pracharak. “They are forbidden from opening personal bank accounts and using funds for their own purposes. However, he opened his own account and allegedly handled money which is against the norms of the Sangh. There were allegations that Ganeshan handled large sums of money and gave it to his accomplice,” the leader said. The BJP state leadership is also believed to have kept its top brass informed of the developments.

His successor, K Subash, who is joint general secretary ‘organisation’ of state BJP, will be elevated shortly. The RSS central leadership will have to ratify the state unit’s proposal. RSS has also called a pracharak meeting in Ernakulam on Friday to assess activities.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS’ decision to remove M Ganeshan from the post of organisational general secretary — who acts as a link between the BJP and its ideological parent — came after a long list of allegations that put the right-wing organisation in a tight spot. Even Ganeshan had no inkling of the move when he arrived to attend the RSS pracharaks’ meeting in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday and Thursday. RSS state head Sudharsanan announced the decision at the meeting. The announcement came after due consultation with the RSS national leadership, including its contact person in the national BJP, B L Santhosh, who is in Ernakulam to attend BJP and RSS meetings. M GaneshanThe RSS leadership was shocked by the volume of allegations and accusations it received against Ganeshan from across the state. Ganeshan was in its good books when he was appointed to the BJP. The Sangh parivar wanted him to clean the factionalism within the party. However, the controversies caught it unawares. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A highly placed source within the RSS said allegations of moral degradation were raised against Ganeshan more than once. The leadership was apprised of two specific instances in Adoor and Kasaragod. Ganeshan was appointed as the state BJP’s organisational general secretary in 2016. The party’s national leadership appoints its own general secretaries in each state. The RSS also appoints a general secretary from its pracharaks to perform organisational tasks. This person is the most powerful office-bearer in the party, directly reporting to the RSS. The leadership is of the view that Ganeshan had deviated from the basic principles of a pracharak. “They are forbidden from opening personal bank accounts and using funds for their own purposes. However, he opened his own account and allegedly handled money which is against the norms of the Sangh. There were allegations that Ganeshan handled large sums of money and gave it to his accomplice,” the leader said. The BJP state leadership is also believed to have kept its top brass informed of the developments. His successor, K Subash, who is joint general secretary ‘organisation’ of state BJP, will be elevated shortly. The RSS central leadership will have to ratify the state unit’s proposal. RSS has also called a pracharak meeting in Ernakulam on Friday to assess activities.