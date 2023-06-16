Social-media fan page of Kerala Police looks to balance narrative

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Along with the brickbats come the bouquets. At a time when all manner of fan pages inhabit social media and other platforms, the Kerala Police have landed one of their own. Amid the numerous recent controversies, social-media trolls, and memes casting aspersions on the department, it is expected to play a role in balancing the narrative.

A group of people, declaring themselves as genuine admirers of the department, came up with the page, Kerala Police Fan - Justice for Police (Social Media Cell), to support the force, its officers and its activities.

With a presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the page, started less than a year ago, has more than 32,000 followers. It hosts posts, including photographs and videos of officers who are wholeheartedly working for the betterment and security of society and individuals.

“The police play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and upholding justice in society,” said Rajan Naduvannur, an active member on the page. “The Kerala Police, like any other force, work tirelessly to protect citizens and maintain peace.

Expressing gratitude and support for the police is a positive gesture that can boost their morale and motivate them to continue their essential work. Through this page we are trying to help them boost their activities. The page will only display genuine content that supports the activities of the police,” he said.

“The social-media platforms of Kerala Police are famous for their witty content and tongue-in-cheek responses. Such content is reposted on our page in order to boost content promoted by the department. The members have decided to host several campaigns and events in the coming days -- both online and offline -- to boost the activities of the department,” Rajan added.

