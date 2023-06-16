TNIE lensman bags Pamban Madhavan Award

KANNUR: A Sanesh, Principal News Photographer, The New Indian Express, Kochi, has been selected for the Pamban Madhavan Award for Excellence in Journalism for the year 2022, instituted by the Kannur Press Club.
He has been selected for the award for his photograph published in The New Indian Express on July 30, 2022, with the tagline ‘Security Breach’.
The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a memento and a citation. The date of award presentation will be informed later, said Press Club officials.
A jury comprising senior photojournalists P Musthafa, and Ali Kovoor and retired professor and art critic Dr Mahesh Mangalattu selected Sanesh for the award.
Press Club president Siji Ulahannan, secretary K Vijesh, treasurer Kabeer Kannadipparamba, jury members P Musthafa, Ali Kovoor and Dr Mahesh Mangalattu attended the press conference.