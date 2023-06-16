TNIE lensman bags Pamban Madhavan Award

Home States Kerala

A jury comprising senior photojournalists P Musthafa, and Ali Kovoor and retired professor and art critic Dr Mahesh Mangalattu selected Sanesh for the award. 

Published: 16th June 2023

Award-winning picture: Police restraining a Youth Congress worker who charged at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s car waving a black flag and banged on one of its windows

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Sanesh, Principal News Photographer, The New Indian Express, Kochi, has been selected for the Pamban Madhavan Award for Excellence in Journalism for the year 2022, instituted by the Kannur Press Club. 

A Sanesh

He has been selected for the award for his photograph published in The New Indian Express on July 30, 2022, with the tagline ‘Security Breach’. 

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a memento and a citation. The date of award presentation will be informed later, said Press Club officials. 

A jury comprising senior photojournalists P Musthafa, and Ali Kovoor and retired professor and art critic Dr Mahesh Mangalattu selected Sanesh for the award. 

Press Club president Siji Ulahannan, secretary K Vijesh, treasurer Kabeer Kannadipparamba, jury members P Musthafa, Ali Kovoor and Dr Mahesh Mangalattu attended the press conference. 

