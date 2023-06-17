2024 Parliament election: BJP to focus on eight minority constituencies

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With its eye on the 2024 Parliament election, the state BJP leadership will focus on eight constituencies where the minority community has considerable influence. This decision aligns with the party’s efforts to reach out to minorities, especially the Christian community.

The selected constituencies include Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, where the Christian community is prominent, as well as Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, which have a strong Muslim presence. Kozhikode is another constituency where both communities have a presence. The BJP minority morcha has been assigned the responsibility of focusing on these constituencies, with state-level leaders in charge. The morcha has been directed to establish Modi Mitra committees in each constituency, with seven members of the minority community selected as Modi Mitra members in each booth.

Additionally, the party plans to deploy 10 members from the minority community in 500 booths. The workers will engage with the minority communities to promote the Modi government’s good governance and pro-minority programs.

“Our goal is to attract the maximum number of minority votes for the party, as the 2024 election is crucial for the BJP,” said an office-bearer of the morcha told TNIE. “BJP has a very good relationship and acceptance in the Christian community. What is important is to make a pro-Modi environment among them. How many votes we will get is not important”, he said.

According to the morcha’s assessment, an increasing number of individuals from the Christian community have started to associate themselves with the BJP. “We have also observed a rise in the participation of Christians in the BJP,” a priest from Kottayam said.

“How the BJP leadership accommodates and interacts with them will determine the future of both parties. The Church is closely monitoring this development. We are aware that the BJP still faces challenges in gaining support from the Muslim community,” he added.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With its eye on the 2024 Parliament election, the state BJP leadership will focus on eight constituencies where the minority community has considerable influence. This decision aligns with the party’s efforts to reach out to minorities, especially the Christian community. The selected constituencies include Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, where the Christian community is prominent, as well as Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, which have a strong Muslim presence. Kozhikode is another constituency where both communities have a presence. The BJP minority morcha has been assigned the responsibility of focusing on these constituencies, with state-level leaders in charge. The morcha has been directed to establish Modi Mitra committees in each constituency, with seven members of the minority community selected as Modi Mitra members in each booth. Additionally, the party plans to deploy 10 members from the minority community in 500 booths. The workers will engage with the minority communities to promote the Modi government’s good governance and pro-minority programs. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Our goal is to attract the maximum number of minority votes for the party, as the 2024 election is crucial for the BJP,” said an office-bearer of the morcha told TNIE. “BJP has a very good relationship and acceptance in the Christian community. What is important is to make a pro-Modi environment among them. How many votes we will get is not important”, he said. According to the morcha’s assessment, an increasing number of individuals from the Christian community have started to associate themselves with the BJP. “We have also observed a rise in the participation of Christians in the BJP,” a priest from Kottayam said. “How the BJP leadership accommodates and interacts with them will determine the future of both parties. The Church is closely monitoring this development. We are aware that the BJP still faces challenges in gaining support from the Muslim community,” he added.