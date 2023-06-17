Home States Kerala

Factional feud: CPM to initiate action against P P Chitharanjan, 36 leaders

The report criticises Chitharanjan for his involvement in the conferences held in Alappuzha South and Alappuzha North.  

Published: 17th June 2023

Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has reportedly given its nod to initiate action against the leaders in Alappuzha district, including P P Chitharanjan, MLA, and over 36 local leaders, for engaging in factional activities during the party conference. The leadership has decided to call the district committee meeting of the party on June 19 and 20 in Alappuzha to report the secretariat decision. State Secretary M V Govindan will attend the meeting.

It is learned that leadership has decided to demote and rebuke some senior leaders. Earlier the leadership had served show-cause notices to the leaders and workers who have been named in the commission report. The district committee’s decision will be reported to the next secretariat.

The party inquiry commission led by state secretariat members T P Ramakrishnan and P K Biju had found fault with a large section of leaders from district secretariat, district committee, area committees and local committee. Besides Chitharanjan, another secretariat member Sathyapalan was also found involved in factionalism during the conferences.

Sathyapalan is implicated for his role in factionalism in the Harippad area conference. The party leadership, especially the state secretary, is of the opinion that strong action should be taken against the factional activities of senior leaders, including district committee members C K Sadasivan and T K Devakumar. It is to be seen whether the committee will go for strong actions, including demoting the erring leaders, to lower committees in the wake of the imminent Lok Sabha elections. 

There are chances that some leaders will be rebuked for their actions while some will be demoted to lower committees. The four area secretaries found guilty by the commission are likely to be removed and the four area committees are likely to be reshuffled.

