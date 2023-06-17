Goutam Ghose to head Kerala state film awards jury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bengali filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Goutam Ghose has been appointed chairman of the Kerala State Film Awards jury 2022. A strong proponent of Indian parallel cinema since 1980, he has won 17 national film awards in different categories.

This time around a total of 154 films, including 8 children’s movies, are competing for the awards. The preliminary screening will begin on June 19.

Artist and art director Nemom Pushparaj and film director K M Madhusoodanan will be the chairpersons of the two sub-committees for preliminary selection. Both of them will also be part of the final jury. Actress Gautami, cinematographer Hari Nair, sound designer D Yuvaraj and playback singer Jency Gregory will be the other members of the seven-member final jury.

Writer V J James, K M Sheeba, art director Roy P Thomas, producer B Rakesh, director Sajas Rahman and film editor-director Vinod Sukumaran will be the other members of the 8-member preliminary selection panel. Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy will be the member secretary of the jury.

Writer and journalist K C Narayanan will chair the jury on film-related writings. Writers K Rekha, M A Dileep and Ajoy will be the other members.

