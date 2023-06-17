Home States Kerala

Haemophilia patients seek steps for timely treatment in Kerala

The blame is put on the health department for its failure to provide sufficient quantities of CFC, leaving patients and their families in a state of vulnerability.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haemophilia patients and their families are expressing distress over the challenges they face in accessing clotting factor concentrate (CFC), a crucial agent for blood clotting. The shortage of life-saving vials during emergencies has led to a surge in deaths and physical deformities, according to the state chapter of the Haemophilia Federation of India.

The blame is put on the health department for its failure to provide sufficient quantities of CFC, leaving patients and their families in a state of vulnerability. The delays in obtaining timely treatment have only complicated matters further, with patients enduring painful bleeding episodes and avoiding travel, fearing worsening conditions. Their struggles intensify as they wait at casualty departments, hoping for immediate medical intervention. The situation could have been averted had patients been allowed to keep an additional dose of the vital medicine, said Jimmy Manual, the regional council chairman of the Haemophilia Federation of India.

A patient from Kollam recently succumbed to complications after a three-day delay in receiving treatment, recently. Such tragic incidents amplify anxiety among patients and families, as they believe that an emergency dose could have been the difference between life and death. The previous year witnessed 11 similar fatalities.

Previously, patients were permitted to retain an extra dose of medicine, which they and their families were trained to administer, under the Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme. However, this practice was discontinued when patients were shifted to the Ashadhara scheme dedicated to haemophilia treatment.

During the Haemophilia Day address last year, Health Minister Veena George assured that the request to allow patients to keep additional doses would be seriously considered. 

However, no tangible changes have been observed on the ground, said Jimmy. He emphasises that an extra dose could ensure continuity in treatment and help minimise physical deformities. Contrary to the allegations, the health department denies any wrongdoing. The authorities highlight the potential drawbacks of providing CFC and emphasise the exploration of newer approaches to managing the disease. 

“There is a provision for the treating doctor to prescribe an extra dose for the patient in need. Only a few patients need an emergency dose handy,” said Dr Rahul U R, State Nodal Officer of Child Health. 

“The treatment modality for hemophilia has changed over the years. The indiscriminate use of factors would have led to the emergence of resistance in the body. We are trying to provide a customised treatment plan for patients,” he added.

