Kerala and Cuba to join hands in health sector; CM offers aid to boost Ayurveda 

In her meeting with Pinarayi, she stated that cooperation will be ensured in various fields such as science, health and sports.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the  First Deputy Minister of Public Health, Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez expressed her interest in cooperating in the health sector of Kerala. Their meeting discussed the prospects of exchanges of health professionals to learn more about the public health system and the research on tropical diseases. 

The chief minister offered to help Cuba to develop Ayurveda in their country. He informed the meeting that Cuba’s cooperation in the field of public health, medical research, tropical medicine, cancer treatment, telemedicine etc. will be beneficial for Kerala.

Kerala’s help was offered to improve the work of the Panchakarma Center in Cuba. It was also informed that steps could be taken to send trainers who are proficient in panchakarma treatment to Cuba. Havana Governor Yanet Hernandez Perez expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in various fields with Kerala. 

In her meeting with Pinarayi, she stated that cooperation will be ensured in various fields such as science, health and sports. The Governor of Havana attended the Chief Minister’s meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canal the other day.

The Governor requested Kerala to cooperate in the areas of urban affairs, housing and agriculture. In the discussion, it was agreed to ensure mutual participation in Kerala-Havana International Film Festivals and Book Festivals and to provide an opportunity for literary workers from both sides to interact.

It has been decided to cooperate with Cuba in various fields such as Ayurveda, sports, joint research and development, trade, biotech and pharmaceutical. Through cooperation in tourism development, both can gain and share knowledge with each other, said the statement. The chief minister is visiting Cuba at the invitation of the Governor of Havana.

