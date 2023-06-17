Kerala court finds controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Pocso court on Saturday sentenced fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, who is the daughter of his former maid. Judge K Soman also imposed a fine of `5.25 lakh on the accused under various sections of the Pocso Act.

Ever since his arrest on September 25, 2021, on charges of financial fraud, Monson, 55, has been languishing in jail.

When the Pocso case was registered, Monson was already in judicial custody. There are 15 other cases pending against him.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s mother and brother were employed at Monson’s firm. Taking advantage of the family’s financial difficulties, Monson offered to reconstruct their dilapidated house at Kumbalangi and also help the victim, who had failed in a few subjects in the Plus-Two exam, to continue her studies.

Believing his words, the girl started residing at Monson’s house in July 2019. Monson claimed he is a cosmetology doctor and offered to teach the victim cosmetology.

The prosecution said Monson raped the girl while she was staying in his house at Vylopilly Lane in Kaloor.

Fine amount to be paid to victim

The prosecution stated that Monson threatened that he would throw the girl’s mother and brother out of their jobs if she revealed the incident to others. Monson later sexually assaulted the girl on several other occasions.

The girl had no other way but to suffer the ordeal. Later, when she became pregnant, Monson made the girl take pills to abort the pregnancy in October 2019. Even after the abortion the accused continued sexually exploiting her, it stated.

The victim got the courage to disclose the incident after the arrest of Monson. The girl revealed her ordeal to her sister-in-law on October 17, 2021, and it was reported to the police the next day. The Ernakulam North Police registered the case and handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

According to the court verdict, if Monson fails to pay the fine, he shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for another six months. The fine amount should be paid to the victim as compensation, it said. Special prosecutor P A Bindu and lawyer Sarun G Mangara appeared for the prosecution.

