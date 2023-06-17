Kerala court finds controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping minor
The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), Ernakulam, has found Mavunkal guilty of repeatedly raping the daughter of his maid since 2019.
Published: 17th June 2023 12:58 PM | Last Updated: 17th June 2023 12:58 PM
KOCHI: A court in Kerala on Saturday found controversial self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping a minor girl a few years ago. Mavunkal has been found guilty of raping the daughter of his maid multiple times since 2019 by the Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), Ernakulam.
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later.
A native of Cherthala, Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the district crime branch, which has been investigating a case of cheating Rs 10 crore from different people.
Mavunkal was arrested on September 25, 2021, in one of the cheating cases against him. He has been in jail since then and is now accused in around 10 cases.
