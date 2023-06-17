Home States Kerala

Move to shift Plus-I improvement exams to end of academic year flayed in Kerala

The decision to shift the improvement exam to the end of the current academic year was taken a month after students attempted the Plus-I exams in March.

Published: 17th June 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department’s move to conduct the Higher Secondary Plus-I improvement/supplementary exam in March 2024, along with the Plus-II exam, has come in for sharp criticism from students and teachers. The Plus-I improvement exams are held around September every year. 

The decision to shift the improvement exam to the end of the current academic year was taken a month after students attempted the Plus-I exams in March. S Manoj, of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association, said the commencement of Plus-I classes was delayed by around four months in the previous academic year. 

“Due to the late start of classes, the students could not prepare well for the first-year exam. Most of them hoped to improve their results in September. The decision to shift the exams to March would put extra burden on the students as they would have to attempt it along with the Plus-II exam,” he said.

Anil M George, of Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association, demanded that the improvement exam be conducted in September this year as a special case owing to the late start of Plus-I classes in the previous academic year. 

Since Plus-I classes of the current academic year are scheduled to begin on July 5, the first-year improvement exams can be shifted to March from next year, he said. Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said 15 days usually spent for the improvement exams are utilised as instructional days if it is shifted to March. 

Since a student can take the improvement exam for only for a maximum of three subjects, attempting it along with the Plus-II exam would not cause too much burden, he said. Director of General Education S Shanavas said the exam timetable would be arranged in such a manner to ensure sufficient gap between the improvement exams and the Plus-II exams in March. 

