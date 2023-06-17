Palm-chopping case phase-II trial in final stage, verdict soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court, Kochi, will pronounce the verdict after completing the second-phase trial in the palm-chopping case soon. The trial has reached the concluding stage as the final hearing is being held at the court.

The 11 persons facing the trial are Sajil, of Muvattupuzha, M K Nasar, of Kunhunnikkara, Shafeeq, of Odakkali, Najeeb K A, of Uliyannoor, Azeez Odakkal, of Kurruppampadi, Mohammad Rafi, of Thottakattukara, Subair T P, of West Veliyathunad, M K Noushad, of Kunhunnikara, Mansoor of Choornikkara, P P Moideen Kunju, of Kunhunnikara, and P M Ayood of Thaikkattukara.

Thirty-one persons faced trial in the first phase, of which 13 were convicted in 2015. The accused who are facing trial now are the ones who had absconded when the first phase of trial was completed. They were arrested after 2015. The prime accused Savad, of Nooleli Kara, who chopped the palm of prof Joseph is still absconding. As many as 229 witnesses were examined as part of the trial conducted by NIA Judge Anil K Bhaskar.

A total of 963 documents and 227 material objects were presented by the NIA as evidence during the trial. The court had decided to complete the trial and pronounce the verdict before June 30. Anil K Bhaskar was recently transferred and he has been given extension till June 30 to complete the trial and announce the verdict.

NIA officials said that the final hearing of the case has almost been completed and the case is posted to June 21 for the last hearing. Advocate Sindhu Ravishankar is the public prosecutor for the NIA. The accused persons are represented by Advocate P C Noushad and P K Abdurahiman.

It was on July 4, 2010, that prof T J Joseph, a professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha, was attacked near his residence by a seven-member group.

