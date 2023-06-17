Synod for new archbishop to assist Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, which concluded at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Friday, decided to recommend to the Holy See to appoint an archbishop with an independent charge to assist Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry.

The move comes in the wake of the global expansion of the Syro-Malabar Church, according to a communiqué issued after the conclusion of the 5-day Synod meeting. The four-page communique, signed by Cardinal Alencherry, however, ruled out bifurcation or realignment of the geographical borders of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

“Given the expansion of the church (Syro-Malabar Church), the responsibility of the Major Archbishop is also increasing. In this situation, the Synod realises that it would be a tough task for the Major Archbishop to handle the archdiocese like Ernakulam-Angamaly too, which is very vast,” said the communique.

“The bishops wish to have an independent archbishop in charge to handle the affairs of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The Synod has requested the Holy See to assist in the process,” the communiqué said.

