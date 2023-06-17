Home States Kerala

Valuation camp remuneration of 25,000 teachers in Kerala takes a hit

The remuneration, usually disbursed within 15 days after the camps conclude, has been delayed by over a month and a half with only 30% of the fund released.

Published: 17th June 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

money

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The grim condition of the state’s finances has affected the timely disbursal of valuation camp remuneration of around 25,000 higher secondary teachers. 

The remuneration, usually disbursed within 15 days after the camps conclude, has been delayed by over a month and a half with only 30% of the fund released. The General Education Department had submitted the proposal for allocation of Rs 30.44 crore towards expenses for conducting 80 centralised valuation camps for first and higher secondary examinations.

However, owing to the curbs imposed by the Finance Department, only `8.88 crore has been disbursed. “Though a portion of the fund has reached schools, it has not been disbursed due to lack of proper guidelines on how the part payment should be allocated,” said Panakkad Abdul Jaleel of Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valuation camp remuneration Kerala state finances Remuneration
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp