Valuation camp remuneration of 25,000 teachers in Kerala takes a hit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The grim condition of the state’s finances has affected the timely disbursal of valuation camp remuneration of around 25,000 higher secondary teachers.

The remuneration, usually disbursed within 15 days after the camps conclude, has been delayed by over a month and a half with only 30% of the fund released. The General Education Department had submitted the proposal for allocation of Rs 30.44 crore towards expenses for conducting 80 centralised valuation camps for first and higher secondary examinations.

However, owing to the curbs imposed by the Finance Department, only `8.88 crore has been disbursed. “Though a portion of the fund has reached schools, it has not been disbursed due to lack of proper guidelines on how the part payment should be allocated,” said Panakkad Abdul Jaleel of Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union.

