Kerala

Kerala doctor alleges rape, death threat by patient

Published: 18th June 2023 08:14 PM

The protest by doctors in front of the Secretariat on the second day on Thursday demanding justice for Dr Vandana Das who was killed at Kottarakkara taluk hospital  | B P Deepu

Representational Image: Doctors protesting in front of the Secretariat demanding justice for Dr Vandana Das who was killed at Kottarakkara taluk hospital on May, 2023. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A female doctor at Kottayam Government medical college complained that a patient, who was brought by the Ettunamanur police, turned violent and showered abuses on her.

She also said that the patient also issued rape and death threats to her. Police have taken the accused into custody based on the complaint by the doctor.

The incident took place in the wee hours on Saturday.

The woman doctor, who is a postgraduate student at the Medical College, was on 24-hour duty when the police brought the patient, named Binu. After the patient was put under the care of the doctor, the cops returned and then the patient turned violent and showered abuse.

She said that she had to immediately rush to the police aid post before attending to the patient who had bruises on his body.

However, the Kottayam police did not act immediately on the complaint of the doctor and instead took the statement of the doctor only on Sunday afternoon.

It may be noted that a woman doctor, Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a patient at Kottarakara government hospital on May 10. The murder of the young female doctor had led to widespread protests across the state and a call for safety audit at all hospitals in the state.

