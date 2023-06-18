Kerala's Ernakulam becoming a hub of communicable diseases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent surge in the number of communicable diseases has triggered a healthcare scare in Ernakulam, the commercial capital of Kerala. However, the worst is yet to come, experts believe.

With frequent rain, as is to be expected in monsoon, the condition may deteriorate further. Since the beginning of June, several water-borne and vector-borne diseases have been reported in the district, including leptospirosis, viral hepatitis, typhoid, malaria, H1N1, H3N2, and influenza.

While eight lives have been lost to dengue, Leptospirosis and H1N1 have claimed one life each in June.

Dr Maria Verghese, former president of the Indian Medical Association, Kochi, said citizens, too, have a role to play in curbing the spread of these diseases. Keeping your surroundings clean and hygienic is a good first step.

“Ernakulam has the highest population density compared to other cities and districts in the state. So the number of cases will be relatively high. Personal hygiene can help prevent these diseases to a great extent,” Dr Maria said, adding that it would be best if everyone wore masks again. Earlier, health professionals had alerted authorities on the slew of issues likely to stem from the civic body’s poor handling of the city’s waste. Even as it is, Eranakulam is prone to viral diseases as the district has the highest floating population.

The Health Department on Thursday issued a notification urging the public to clear breeding sources of mosquitoes to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

“People should participate in efforts to reduce breeding grounds of mosquitoes,” urged the district medical officer through their official social media handle. Earlier, the Ernakulam collector N S K Umesh, too, had called for strengthening preventive activities in the district. He directed officials to monitor the wards with the most dengue cases and to start fogging to destroy mosquito breeding sources.

Confirmed cases and deaths

Fever - 13,526

Dengue - 282; 8 deaths

Leptospirosis - 4; 1 death

Viral Hepatitis - 11

H1N1 - 13; 1 death

H3N2 - 1

