More trouble brewing for Monson as 15 more cases to be decided soon

Charges include fraud, cheating, three rape cases and offences under the Pocso Act

Published: 18th June 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

Police take Monson Mavunkal, who was convicted of raping a minor girl, to prison on Saturday (Photo | A Sanesh)

By P Ramdas and Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent life imprisonment conviction in the Pocso case represents the first successful conviction among the 16 cases filed against Monson Mavunkal, the controversial fake antique dealer. These cases are currently in different stages of investigation and trial.

Monson has been held in custody primarily due to the denial of bail by several courts, including the Supreme Court, for his involvement in the Pocso case. In this particular case, he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a minor girl, who is the daughter of his maid. However, Monson has been granted bail in other cases filed against him.

“Currently, there are 15 cases against Monson, including charges of fraud, cheating, rape, and offences under the Pocso Act. Among these, three are rape cases. In the case in which he was convicted, the trial court had previously rejected his bail petition three times, and the High Court had rejected it twice. Though Monson had approached the Supreme Court to challenge these rejections,  his lawyer withdrew the bail application when it was also denied there. While bail was granted in two other rape cases, he failed to obtain it in this particular case,” Sarun G Mangara, the prosecution counsel in the convicted case told TNIE.

Another Pocso case against Monson, where he is the second accused, is currently undergoing trial proceedings in the Perumbavoor Fast Track Court. Additionally, he is slated to face trial in another rape case related to the molestation of his staffer. 

Monson has been in judicial custody since September 26, 2021. A string of cheating cases emerged after a complaint was filed with the Pandalam police. The complaint alleged that Monson had promised the complainant a loan of Rs 25 crore, but deceived him by claiming to possess a frozen bank credit of Rs 72 crore from HSBC due to FEMA  violations.

Another case was filed based on a complaint received by the chief minister of Kerala, accusing Monson of presenting a forged bank statement from HSBC to deceive the complainants into believing he had a credit of Rs 2.62 lakh crore. Monson obtained Rs 10 crore from the victims to purportedly resolve the FEMA violation issues, promising to return Rs 25 crore to each complainant upon the release of the amount.  

In yet another case, Monson convinced an individual from Meenachil that he could facilitate the purchase of 500 acres of lease land in the ‘Beenachi estate’ in Sulthan Bathery, owned by the Madhya Pradesh government. The victim, believing the false promises, handed over Rs 1,68,30,500 on various occasions.

Monson also cheated an antique collector from Elamakkara, promising to sell his items for significant sums abroad. Recently, Monson made headlines when KPCC president K Sudhakaran was implicated as the second accused in a cheating case, with Monson being the first accused.  

Apart from the ongoing investigation by the special team of the crime branch, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting its inquiry. The ED  has collected statements from some of the complainants and is issuing summons to others and related individuals to record their statements under Section 50 of the  Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED has also obtained details regarding 53 accounts held by Monson and his associates.

