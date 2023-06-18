No statement against KPCC chief by victim in rape case in which Mavunkal convicted: Crime Branch 

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the ruling CPI(M), the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police on Sunday said the minor victim of the rape case in which self-styled controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal was sentenced to life term a day ago has not made any statement referring to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran.

The Crime Branch response comes hours after the ruling CPI(M) claimed that the agency might question Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran in connection with the rape case in which Mavunkal was convicted and sentenced to a life term.

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan, citing a report that appeared in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani, said that the minor victim has told Crime Branch that Sudhakaran was present at one of the locations where she was raped by Mavunkal.

A senior official of the agency, on the other hand, said, "No such statement has been made (by the victim)."

Sudhakaran, meanwhile, termed Govindan's words defamatory and said he would take appropriate legal action against the CPI(M) leader.

Govindan, at a press conference held here, claimed that even the Crime Branch has said that the victim gave such a statement and that the agency was likely to call the Congress MP for questioning in connection with that.

On being repeatedly questioned by reporters as to which publication had reported the news, the CPI(M) state secretary said it was Deshabhimani, the CPI(M) official organ.

Responding to Govindan's statements, Sudhakaran said it was a "political move" and condemned "the levels to which CPI(M) would stoop".

"It is a political move. I have no involvement in the case. The CPI(M) state secretary's statement indicates that CPI(M) will stoop to any level. Does he have any shame?" the KPCC chief said.

He further said that for defaming him, he will take appropriate legal action against Govindan.

"I have spoken to my lawyer. Will take the possible legal action. There is no doubt about that," he told reporters.

Sudhakaran questioned how Govindan was privy to the statement made by the victim before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC as it is confidential in nature.

"Moreover, the lawyer who conducted the POCSO case told reporters that the victim has not made any such statement. So whom will you believe?" he asked.

The KPCC chief further said that till now he was unsuccessfully trying to find out who were behind the accusations connecting him to the cheating case in which Mavunkal was an accused.

"Today I am convinced it is the CPI(M) that is behind it all. If they can show an iota of evidence indicating my involvement in these cases, I will give up my public life," he said.

A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) court in Kerala on Saturday sentenced the controversial self-styled antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal to imprisonment till the end of his natural life for repeatedly raping a minor girl a few years ago, and said the convict does not deserve any leniency.

Govindan claimed that neither the Left party nor the state government have any role in the case against Sudhakaran and they have no intention of implicating anyone in criminal cases.

"However, if someone is involved in the commission of a crime, action will be taken against them without exception," he said.

Sudhakaran is already facing a Crime Branch probe in connection with a cheating case in which Mavunkal is the prime accused and the Congress MP has been asked to appear before the agency in that matter.

The Kerala High Court has given interim protection from arrest till June 21 to the KPCC chief in the cheating case on an anticipatory bail plea moved by him.

The Crime Branch had decided to interrogate the KPCC president on the basis of a statement by complainants who lost their money in the cheating case.

They had claimed they handed over money to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran.

Earlier, the agency had submitted an additional report before the court here, arraigning Sudhakaran as an accused in the case.

When the allegations cropped up against him two years ago, Sudhakaran denied them.

The issue had snowballed into a political controversy as images of Mavunkal along with Sudhakaran emerged.

Sudhakaran had said he had gone to Mavunkal's residence for treatment, as the latter claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.

Mavunkal had allegedly made false representations about himself and his business to various people and collected money from them.

Many images of Mavunkal with senior police officers and bureaucrats of the state have surfaced.

Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021.

He is facing charges of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.

