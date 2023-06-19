CPM links Sudhakaran to Monson’s Pocso case, triggers controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was sentenced to life for raping a minor, CPM state secretary M V Govidnan has come out with a serious allegation linking KPCC president K Sudhakaran with the case. Citing a report that appeared in the party organ, Govindan claimed the survivor had given a statement that Sudhakaran was present at Monson’s house when she was raped.

Curiously, the damning allegation against Sudhakaran came barely a week after the Crime Branch summoned him for questioning after arraigning him as second accused in a cheating case involving Monson.

Sudhakaran termed Govindan’s words as “defamatory” and said he would take legal action against him. The KPCC president also got firm backing from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who said there was no truth in the CPM leader’s allegations.

Speaking at a meet-the-press progamme in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Govindan claimed that even the Crime Branch has acknowledged the survivor’s statement. The agency’s summons to question Sudhakaran was in connection with the survivor’s statement. However, Crime Branch sources said it was not possible to say if Sudhakaran was aware of the sexual assault.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Sudhakaran lashed out at the CPM for dragging his name into the Pocso case. He wondered how the CPM state secretary was privy to the confidential statement given by the survivor. “Even Monson has said that I am not involved in the case. The survivor too has not mentioned my name. But, it seems, CPM is hell bent on dragging me into this case. If CPM has any evidence on my involvement in the crime, I repeat, I will end my public life,” Sudhakaran said.

Commenting on Govindan’s allegations, Satheesan told reporters in Kochi that the Ernakulam Pocso court has completed the proceedings and awarded life term to Monson. “If Sudhakaran was present when the girl was assaulted by Monson, how come the court did not take into consideration the survivor’s confidential statement?,” Satheesan asked.

Govindan justifies case against journo; says it’s for plotting and not for criticism

T'Puram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has once again defended the decision to file a case against a journalist from a Malayalam news channel, based on a complaint by an SFI leader connected to the Maharajas College mark list row. Govindan told reporters in the capital that the case was registered due to the journalist's alleged involvement in a "conspiracy," rather than for criticising the SFI. Furthermore, Govindan disowned his previous statement that warned of more cases against the media in response to campaigns targeting the SFI or the government. He also accused media outlets in the state of being "anti-Communist."

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was sentenced to life for raping a minor, CPM state secretary M V Govidnan has come out with a serious allegation linking KPCC president K Sudhakaran with the case. Citing a report that appeared in the party organ, Govindan claimed the survivor had given a statement that Sudhakaran was present at Monson’s house when she was raped. Curiously, the damning allegation against Sudhakaran came barely a week after the Crime Branch summoned him for questioning after arraigning him as second accused in a cheating case involving Monson. Sudhakaran termed Govindan’s words as “defamatory” and said he would take legal action against him. The KPCC president also got firm backing from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who said there was no truth in the CPM leader’s allegations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking at a meet-the-press progamme in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Govindan claimed that even the Crime Branch has acknowledged the survivor’s statement. The agency’s summons to question Sudhakaran was in connection with the survivor’s statement. However, Crime Branch sources said it was not possible to say if Sudhakaran was aware of the sexual assault. Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Sudhakaran lashed out at the CPM for dragging his name into the Pocso case. He wondered how the CPM state secretary was privy to the confidential statement given by the survivor. “Even Monson has said that I am not involved in the case. The survivor too has not mentioned my name. But, it seems, CPM is hell bent on dragging me into this case. If CPM has any evidence on my involvement in the crime, I repeat, I will end my public life,” Sudhakaran said. Commenting on Govindan’s allegations, Satheesan told reporters in Kochi that the Ernakulam Pocso court has completed the proceedings and awarded life term to Monson. “If Sudhakaran was present when the girl was assaulted by Monson, how come the court did not take into consideration the survivor’s confidential statement?,” Satheesan asked. Govindan justifies case against journo; says it’s for plotting and not for criticism T'Puram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has once again defended the decision to file a case against a journalist from a Malayalam news channel, based on a complaint by an SFI leader connected to the Maharajas College mark list row. Govindan told reporters in the capital that the case was registered due to the journalist's alleged involvement in a "conspiracy," rather than for criticising the SFI. Furthermore, Govindan disowned his previous statement that warned of more cases against the media in response to campaigns targeting the SFI or the government. He also accused media outlets in the state of being "anti-Communist."