JEE Advanced: Prakhar Jain from Kochi is state topper

Originally from New Delhi, Prakhar and his family relocated to Kerala two years ago after his father Piyush Jain got transferred to the BPCL-Kochi Refinery.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Prakhar Jain a student from Kochi has emerged the state topper of JEE-Advanced 2023, the results of which were declared on Sunday. A student at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School in Elamakkara, Prakhar secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 21, scoring 312 marks out of 360. 

Originally from New Delhi, Prakhar and his family relocated to Kerala two years ago after his father Piyush Jain got transferred to the BPCL-Kochi Refinery. Prakhar's mother Dr Surabhi Jain and his brother Pranava Jain, who recently completed his BTech from NIT Trichy, form his support system. 

Prakhar had secured an AIR of 59 in JEE Main 2023, scoring 290 marks out of 300. He wishes to secure admission to IIT Bombay with a specialisation in emerging technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence. To prepare for JEE-Advanced, Prakhar dedicated approximately 12 hours a day to his studies. Prakhar's other achievements include a double black belt in karate.

