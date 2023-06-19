Home States Kerala

Kayamkulam native becomes first Indian to become mayor of Stafford

"The support I received from people of different ethnic backgrounds has been instrumental in securing this victory."

Ken Mathew

Ken Mathew

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Ken Mathew, hailing from Krishnapuram in Kayamkulam, has created history by becoming the first Malayalee and Indian to be elected as the Mayor of Stafford City in the United States. This remarkable achievement marks the first time in the city’s 67-year-long history.

Mathew secured his victory by winning over 50% of the votes cast in the city, defeating the outgoing Mayor, Cecil Willis. Notably, Mathew’s victory also makes him the first minority Mayor of Stafford, a city situated southwest of Houston.

With his inauguration scheduled for Tuesday, he will take office as the Mayor. Mathew’s journey in serving Stafford spans over 17 years, making him the longest-serving council member in the city. “I am extremely thrilled and proud, not just for myself but also for the Indian community of Stafford.

The unwavering support from the community played a crucial role in achieving this victory,” he expressed during a phone conversation with TNIE from Stafford. “I am also deeply grateful for the diversity that thrives in our city. The support I received from people of different ethnic backgrounds has been instrumental in securing this victory.

Stafford encompasses a rich blend of Caucasian, African American, Hispanic, and Asian communities. We cherish the city of Stafford and its heritage,” Mathew added. Mathew’s involvement in the Stafford City Council dates back to 2006 when he was first elected. Before that, he served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for several years.

Having immigrated to the US in the 1970s after completing his degree at the University of Bombay, Mathew joined his wife, Leelamma, in Detroit, where she was attending the University of Detroit. He later earned an MBA and pursued a career as an accountant and financial executive, working for various corporations, including Toshiba in the Houston area.

Mathew has been a resident of Stafford since 1982. Throughout his tenure as a City Council member, Mathew had previously assumed the role of pro-tem Mayor. Additionally, he has served in positions such as Vice President of the Stafford Economic Development Corporation, and advisory board member for Houston Community College and Fort Bend System, among other notable roles. Mathew’s two daughters, Midhu and Soosan, have pursued careers as doctors in Houston, and his entire family has established their lives in the United States.

