NIA court allows jailed PFI activists to approach human rights commission

They stated that the cells in the block are extremely small, measuring only 10x6 feet, making it impossible for two inmates to be accommodated comfortably.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:   The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has granted permission to five activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were arrested for involvement in illegal activities of the banned organisation and the murder of RSS leader A Sreenivasan in April 2022, to approach the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after they alleged mistreatment and inhumane conditions at Poojapura Central Jail. 

The accused individuals claimed that they faced an oppressive environment within the jail premises and experienced mental harassment from other inmates. The petitions were filed by Fayas, Riyas, Akbar Ali, Abbas, and Ashraf, all natives of Palakkad, who are currently held in Block 8 of Poojapura Central Jail.

The accused further alleged that during the night, rats and snakes enter the cells, posing additional threats and discomfort. They expressed their concerns about being deprived of basic human rights during their five-month stay in the cell and also cited mental harassment from other convicts.

In response to the allegations, the Jail Superintendent submitted a report to the court acknowledging the challenges posed by overcrowding and insufficiently trained staff in the administration of the jail, although denying the specific complaints made by the accused. Considering the nature of the complaint, which involves the human rights of prison inmates, the court deemed it appropriate for the State Human Rights Commission to address the issue. 

In the same case, the court rejected the bail petitions of three accused individuals who later became approvers. Aboobacker Sadik P K, Muhammad Sadik, and Muhammad Sajid had sought bail, but the NIA objected, arguing that they had given a confession statement and were subsequently granted pardon to become approvers. 

As per Section 306(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a person who has accepted a pardon is to be detained in custody until the conclusion of the trial, unless they were already on bail. Considering this statutory provision, the court dismissed their bail petitions, citing the legal bar against their release.  

