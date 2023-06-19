Home States Kerala

‘Ravi won hearts through portrayal of comic roles’

Velu Thampi Dalawa, released in 1962, was his first film, and Guppy, released in 2016, his last.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Noted Malayalam movie and theatre actor Poojappura Ravi alias M Raveendran Nair (86).

Noted Malayalam movie and theatre actor Poojappura Ravi alias M Raveendran Nair (86).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam movie and theatre actor Poojappura Ravi, aka M Raveendran Nair, 86, passed away at Marayur in Idukki on Sunday. Ravi, who made his mark with comedy and character roles, acted in around 800 movies and around 4,000 plays.

The body was brought to his residence at Poojappura on Sunday and kept for public homage. The funeral is likely to be held at Santhikavadam on Tuesday, as his son needs to arrive here from Ireland for the last rites.

Velu Thampi Dalawa, released in 1962, was his first film, and Guppy, released in 2016, his last. He also acted in movies like Poochakkoru Mookuthi, Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Kallan Kappalil Thanne, Mutharamkunnu PO, Kadathanadan Ambady, Dilliwala Rajakumaran, Ormakal Marikkumo, Manjadi Kuru, and so on. 

Ravi, a native of Poojappura, was active in the cultural sphere in the state capital until recently. He shifted to his daughter’s house in Marayur after his health deteriorated. His wife, Thankamma, had predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi and son Harikumar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death. He said Ravi entered the field of art by conquering the hearts of theatre lovers. Ravi, who had a lot of fans across Kerala, entered the film world later and went on to win the hearts of people through his portrayal of comic characters, noted the chief minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poojappura Ravi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp