‘Ravi won hearts through portrayal of comic roles’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam movie and theatre actor Poojappura Ravi, aka M Raveendran Nair, 86, passed away at Marayur in Idukki on Sunday. Ravi, who made his mark with comedy and character roles, acted in around 800 movies and around 4,000 plays.

The body was brought to his residence at Poojappura on Sunday and kept for public homage. The funeral is likely to be held at Santhikavadam on Tuesday, as his son needs to arrive here from Ireland for the last rites.

Velu Thampi Dalawa, released in 1962, was his first film, and Guppy, released in 2016, his last. He also acted in movies like Poochakkoru Mookuthi, Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Kallan Kappalil Thanne, Mutharamkunnu PO, Kadathanadan Ambady, Dilliwala Rajakumaran, Ormakal Marikkumo, Manjadi Kuru, and so on.

Ravi, a native of Poojappura, was active in the cultural sphere in the state capital until recently. He shifted to his daughter’s house in Marayur after his health deteriorated. His wife, Thankamma, had predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi and son Harikumar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death. He said Ravi entered the field of art by conquering the hearts of theatre lovers. Ravi, who had a lot of fans across Kerala, entered the film world later and went on to win the hearts of people through his portrayal of comic characters, noted the chief minister.

