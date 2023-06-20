Home States Kerala

Boys shine in engineering entrance test in Kerala

Ajoy Mathew from Kollam secured the fourth rank. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the state engineering entrance exam (KEAM 2023), boys secured nine out of the top 10 ranks, according to the rank list published on Monday. Out of the 80,999 students who appeared for the exam, 49,671 students made it to the rank list,Higher Education Minister R Bindu said during a news conference held in the city. 

Among the students in the rank list, there were 24,325 girls and 25,346 boys. Sanjay P Mallar from Kannur secured the first rank with an impressive score of 583.64 out of 600. 

Ashik Stenny (575.70) and Fredie George Robin (572.75), both from Kottayam, secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Ajoy Mathew from Kollam secured the fourth rank. 

Aarya Rajani Krishna from Kasaragod, with a score of 555.47, secured the tenth rank and was the sole female student in Top 10. Chethana S J from Pathanamthitta, with a score of 441.70, topped among the SC candidates, while Athen Vinu John (387.59) from Ernakulam emerged as the top-ranked candidate among the ST candidates. 

Boys dominated in the Top 100 list by securing 83 ranks, while girls obtained 17.  Among the Top 100 rank holders, 81 candidates qualified in the first attempt, while the remaining 19 succeeded in their second attempt.

Among the candidates who made it to the first 5,000 ranks, 2,043 were state higher secondary students, 2,790 were from the CBSE stream, and 133 were from ISC. Additionally, 34 students from other boards also secured ranks within the top 5,000. 

Thiruvananthapuram district had the highest number of students (5,832) who qualified the exam, while Ernakulam topped in terms of the highest number of students securing ranks within the first 1,000 positions.

