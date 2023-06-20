Fake certificate: College in Kerala suspends SFI leader Nikhil, to take legal action

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kayamkulam MSM College on Monday suspended SFI leader Nikhil Thomas over the fake degree certificate controversy. College principal Dr Muhammad Taha said an investigation has been launched into the allegations. “Legal action would be initiated against him after a detailed examination of the certificates. A committee has been appointed to examine the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, SFI state secretary P M Arsho stated in the morning that the SFI had examined Nikhil’s BCom certificates issued by Kalinga University and found them to be genuine, later backtracked. In the afternoon, he said they had merely viewed the certificates. He, however, said there was no document proving Nikhil had attended classes at Kalinga University and questioned how that could be possible.

The action adopted by MSM College against Nikhil followed the stern stand taken by Kerala University vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal. The VC had sought an explanation from the college principal on the admission of the SFI leader to the MCom course based on the fake certificates.

The VC said college authorities failed to examine the document. “Teachers of the college were aware that Nikhil had failed his BCom. How could such a student be admitted for post-graduation? Documents prove that he had studied under the university for three years and attended all examinations. He had more than 75% attendance. So the college and university allowed him to appear for examinations. His enrolment to the course at Kalinga University while attending regular classes at MSM College should be examined thoroughly. The university has initiated a detailed examination of Nikhil’s stint with Kalinga University,” Dr Mohanan said.

“The certificate submitted by Nikhil for his MCom admission says he had studied at Kalinga University from 2017 to 2020. He was the Kerala University union joint secretary from 2018 to 2019. There are a lot of discrepancies in his Kalinga University certificate and period of study at Kerala University. So the university will approach the police for a detailed examination of the authenticity of the certificates of Kalinga University,” the VC said.

Earlier in the day, Arsho said SFI had examined Nikhil’s certificates and found them to be genuine. “His admission at MSM College for the MCom course was proper. He cleared the BCom examinations from Kalinga and the media published the news without crosschecking his certificates. He became the university union joint secretary after he was elected as university union councillor (UUC) from MSM College. When he was elected as UUC he was a student of MSM College and he later cancelled the registration and joined Kalinga University,” Arsho told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram. Interestingly, Kalinga University registrar Dr Sandeep Gandhi clarified that no student by the the name of Nikhil Thomas had studied in the university’s BCom programme during that period.

College trust joint secretary Sheik P Haris said Nikhil took admission to the MCom course under the management quota and the manager and principal had failed to examine the documents, which has led to the current controversy. Various student unions staged a march to the college principal’s office on Monday demanding a detailed investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the KSU has filed a petition to the DGP seeking an inquiry in the issue.

