Holistic leadership camp held at Amrita institute in Kerala

Himanshu Gupta IAS, Director of Education, Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, inaugurated the event.

Published: 20th June 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Ayudh, organised a holistic leadership camp in collaboration with the Department of Education,  Government of NCT of Delhi, and the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The four-day leadership training programme held at the Amritapuri Campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was aimed at equipping teachers and education experts with essential skills and knowledge. 

Himanshu Gupta IAS, Director of Education, Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, inaugurated the event. Himanshu Gupta said holistic education is the key to unlocking students' immense potential, especially those from challenging backgrounds.

“By emphasising the significance of schools and prioritising a nutritious diet and mental health, we can provide them with the foundation they need to thrive academically and personally. Education is not just about knowledge.

It is about nurturing the whole child,” he said. Rita Sharma, Director SCERT, Department of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Manish Jain, Deputy Director, SCERT, also attended the event.

