Kerala: Class three student suffers injuries after being attacked by pack of stray dogs

This comes days after an 11-year-old differently abled boy was bitten to death by stray dogs in the same town.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV.

By Online Desk

Muzhuppilangad in Kannur district yet again witnessed another attack by stray dogs, a 9-year-old girl child was hospitalised after she was mauled by three stray dogs. 

The victim, Jhanvi, a class three student was playing in her yard when the canines attacked her. People gathered when she began to shout for help and the dogs ran away.

She suffered injuries to her arms and legs and has been admitted to a hospital.

Last week an 11-year-old differently-abled boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs in the same town.

Another incident occurred in Kollam where a stray dog attacked school children right outside their institution.

The dog attacked the students as they were leaving the school for the day in the afternoon.

Visuals of the incident showed the dog running into a group of students and biting one of them who fell on to the ground and tried to kick the canine away.

There has been an increase in the number of dog bites being reported from the state in the last few days.

