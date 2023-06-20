Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor says CM’s Cuba visit a waste of public money 

Speaking to reporters in Aluva, Khan said the trip was waste of public money and that Cuba was known for its tobacco production.

Published: 20th June 2023 06:20 AM

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan-PTI

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s trip to Cuba, saying it was nothing but a “political pilgrimage”. Speaking to reporters in Aluva, Khan said the trip was waste of public money and that Cuba was known for its tobacco production.

He also wondered what achievements Cuba had made in the field of health.

On controversies surrounding the fake certificate issue involving an SFI leader, Khan said anything is possible in educational institutions in Kerala after an associate professor was appointed without qualification. “Somebody is appointed associate professor without qualification. If that can happen, these things, in comparison (such as a fake certificate case), are ordinary,” he said.

“We are not realising that we are playing games with our children’s future. Here, universities are controlled by them (the ruling party) to the extent that now in more than half of the universities, there is no regular vice-chancellor,” Khan said.

