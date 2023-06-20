Home States Kerala

Legal fight ends, lesbian partners go separate ways

The court again called Afeefa and asked whether she would like to talk to Sumayya.

Published: 20th June 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQIA, queer, Section 377, pride, rainbow

Image used for representational purpose only.

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a bitter end to Sumayya Sherin and Afeefa’s love affair, with the latter opting to go with her family, breaking all relations with her partner.

Afeefa, allegedly under illegal detention by her parents, informed the Kerala High Court on Monday that she would like to go with her parents instead of living with her lesbian partner, Sumayya, in Malappuram. 
Sumayya told TNIE, "since Afeefa has decided to end the relationship, there will be no more action from my side.” Following an order from the judicial first-class magistrate court in Malappuram, the two had lived together for over a month.

A Division Bench headed by Justice P B Suresh Kumar recorded Afeefa’s submission and closed further proceedings in the habeas corpus petition filed by Sumayya seeking a directive to produce Afeefa before the court. Sumayya stated in the petition that she is a lesbian owing to her sexual orientation; that Afeefa is also a lesbian; that they were residing together for a while, and that on May 30, Afeefa’s parents forcibly took her to their house.

Following the court’s direction, Afeefa was produced before the Bench, and the judges interacted with her and the petitioner separately. When the court ascertained from Afeefa whether she was in any form of detention, Afeefa stated that “although she was living with the petitioner for some time, she does not wish to continue to live with Sumayya now and that she is residing with her parents on her own volition.”

When the court enquired with Afeefa whether she would like to say anything more, she said her Aadhaar card and a few other documents were with Sumayya and requested the court to direct the petitioner to return them. Later, Sumayya informed the court that she had brought with her a few documents that belonged to Afeefa and expressed willingness to return them.

The court again called Afeefa and asked whether she would like to talk to Sumayya. Afeefa stated that she does not. Sumayya and Afeefa were then called together to the chambers of the judges to hand over the documents. Sumayya handed over a bundle of documents to Afeefa. “In the light of the statement made by Afeefa and the developments narrated, we deem it appropriate to close the writ petition,” the court held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp