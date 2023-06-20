Home States Kerala

Padmakumar, Shaik, Mishra shortlisted for Kerala state police chief's post

The senior-most officer Nitin, elevated as the BSF DG last week, informed his decision to stay on central deputation, while Padmakumar and Shaik had expressed their desire to be part of the race.

Published: 20th June 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representative image | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that met in New Delhi on Monday did not spring any surprise and shortlisted K Padmakumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb and Harinath Mishra for the post of the next State Police Chief.

The committee that comprised Chief Secretary V P Joy and incumbent Police Chief Anil Kant went by the seniority and elected the three senior-most officers from the state for the race's final leg for the coveted post that will fall vacant on June 30 when Anil steps down.

The ball is now in the state government's court to pick the candidate from among the three. The state had forwarded to the UPSC a list of eight senior IPS officers as potential candidates to take over the reins of the police from Anil. BSF director general Nitin Agrawal, Prisons director general K Padmakumar, Fire and Rescue Services director general Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Intelligence Bureau additional directors Harinath Mishra and Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Coastal Security ADGP Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar and Beverages Corporation MD Yogesh Gupta were the eight officers who were in the fray.

The senior-most officer Nitin, elevated as the BSF DG last week, informed his decision to stay on central deputation, while Padmakumar and Shaik had expressed their desire to be part of the race. Following Nitin's decision, the next officer in line, Harinath, was included in the shortlist. The meeting also assessed the officers' annual confidential reports (ACR) with reference to the past ten years and examined their past service records before reaching a decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC Anil Kant
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp