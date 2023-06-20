Home States Kerala

Register case against Govindan for defaming Sudhakaran: Leader of Opposition Satheesan

When asked why Sudhakaran had not taken legal action against Monson till now, Satheesan said the twist in the case has evolved now. 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asked the police to register a case against CPM  state secretary M V Govindan and party organ Desabhimani over the alleged defamatory statement and news against state Congress president K Sudhakaran. ‘If the police do not take action, the Congress will take legal recourse,” Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Quoting a report that appeared in Deshabhimani, Govindan on Sunday said that the Pocso case survivor had given a statement that Sudhakaran was present at Monson Mavunkal’s house when she was raped by the conman.

Satheesan said that it is evident from the news item published in Desabhimani that the government is trying to book Sudhakaran in a fake case. “Govindan’s statement proves that the CPM would go to any extent to finish off its political opponents. His statement is a criminal offence. Monson had told the court that the investigative officer is putting pressure on him to give a statement against Sudhakaran,” he said. When asked why Sudhakaran had not taken legal action against Monson till now, Satheesan said the twist in the case has evolved now. 

“The Pinarayi government is taking the same approach which the Modi government at the Centre is taking against Opposition parties.  

Sudhakaran threatens legal action against Govindan
Coming down heavily against Govindan, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has said that he would initiate legal proceedings against Govindan for levelling false allegations against him. 

Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday, Sudhakaran said that the law of the land is for putting an end to such false allegations. 

“If I do not use such means, I will not be a good citizen. I will make Govindan answerable to this,” he said.
“Govindan has made a baseless statement, which a political leader should not have made. If they try to trap me in a case in which I am not involved, God and time will give them a fitting reply,” Sudhakaran said.

“While raising the allegations, Govindan could not maintain the standard of a teacher. Since he was only a sports teacher who kicks the ball, he failed to grab the real facts of the case. I have no connections with the complainants in the Monson case. I was trying to find out why these youngsters were trying to implicate me in this case. Now, I have come to know that, it is the CPM which wants me dragged into the case,” he said. 

“It is sad to see that a ruling dispensation has stooped to such a low level as the government is an insult to the cultural tradition of the state,” he said. “I am a person who believes in indigenous treatment methods. I had gone to Monson to get such a treatment,” said Sudhakaran. 

