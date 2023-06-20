UDF’s second leg of protest in Kerala from June 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF will start its second leg of protests against the LDF government on Tuesday. The protest comes at a time when the home department has registered cases against the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, and state Congress president K Sudhakaran.

The fragile relations between the government and the Opposition have weakened after CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s controversial statement against Sudhakaran related to the Pocso case involving conman Monson Mavunkal. The protest will likely be a stage for declaring solidarity with Satheesan and Sudhakaran who face tough resistance within the party over revamp-related issues.

The UDF will organise the anti-corruption programme - an evening people’s platform - in 140 assembly constituencies raising issues like AI-cam, K-FON, fires that occurred in the godown of the Medical Services Corporation, failure to control inflation, the rising wild animal attacks, etc. Satheesan will perform the state-level inauguration of the programme at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram.

