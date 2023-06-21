Anti-hawala operation: ED seizes notes worth Rs 3 crore in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at over 20 places across the state in connection with hawala activities involving shops. The raid that started on Monday evening continued till Tuesday evening.

The ED recovered Indian and foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 3 crores during the raid. Officials said the raid was conducted following inputs about hawala money flowing to different parts of the state with the involvement of shop owners and agents. The raids were held in all districts from Kollam to Kasaragod. In Kochi, the search was held at two mobile phone shops in Penta Menaka, a textile shop and a gift shop on Broadway.

There were also raids held at shops in Edappally. Sources in the ED said they have been monitoring people involved in hawala networks for the past three years, and it is estimated that over Rs 10,000 crore landed in the state through illegal channels during the period.

The ED also seized computers, mobile phones and documents to conduct a further probe. Though the national agency did not arrest anyone, such action would be done after issuing notice to the people involved and their interrogation.

