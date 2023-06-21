Defence Minister Rajnath to lead yoga session onboard INS Vikrant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kochi on Tuesday night to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations at Kochi Naval Base. Alongside Chief of Naval Staff R Harikumar, he will lead the yoga session on board India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Wednesday morning. Approximately 600 Navy personnel will take part in the session.

Upon his arrival in Kochi, the minister visited the Navy’s Hydro ships docked at the South Jetty of Southern Naval Command at Kochi Naval Base. The visit was part of his participation in the Navy’s World Hydrology Day celebrations.

The yoga session on board INS Vikrant is scheduled to commence at 6 am on Wednesday. The minister will also inaugurate the state-of-the-art ship handling simulator at 10 am. In commemoration of the International Day of Yoga, the Indian Navy has organised yoga sessions at various foreign ports visited by Indian Naval ships. The Navy has planned port calls in Bangladesh, Egypt, Jakarta, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the UAE by Indian Naval Ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra, and Brahmaputra.

As part of the Ocean Ring of Yoga initiative, nearly 3,500 naval personnel on board 19 Indian Naval ships have travelled over 35,000 kilometres, serving as ambassadors of yoga in both national and international water. This includes more than 2,400 personnel on 11 Indian Navy ships at foreign ports and in international waters.

