Kerala: KSU seeks Governor's urgent intervention over controversies involving SFI leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student outfit of the Congress, has approached Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeking his urgent intervention in the ongoing controversies marring the higher education sector in the state.

In a representation, the delegation demanded measures to protect the higher education sector in the state. The delegation listed out irregularities and recent controversies linked with the leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student's wing of the ruling CPI (M), at different colleges in the state.



Issues related to fake degree certificate provided by SFI leader Nikhil Thomas in MSM College Kayamkulam, the mark list related row linked with SFI state secretary PM Arsho, alleged experience certificate forgery by K Vidya and illegal nomination of SFI leader Visakh as University UUC from Kattakkada Christian College were raised.



The KSU further pointed out that many universities in the state do not have Vice Chancellors. Also, no search committees were formed to appoint new VCs. Similarly many colleges in the state don't have permanent principals, the KSU said in its representation.



"The higher education system in the state has been completely disrupted with the illegal activities by SFI leaders and negligence by the state government. The future of the students in the state has been compromised by SFI and the government machinery," said the petition. The Governor, as the Chancellor of Universities in the state, should take some decisive actions to protect the higher education sector, it added. The delegation had KSU state general secretary Mubas Odakkali, state conveners Jeswin Roy, Abad Luthfi, Athulya Jayanand and Rohit Govind.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student outfit of the Congress, has approached Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeking his urgent intervention in the ongoing controversies marring the higher education sector in the state. In a representation, the delegation demanded measures to protect the higher education sector in the state. The delegation listed out irregularities and recent controversies linked with the leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student's wing of the ruling CPI (M), at different colleges in the state. Issues related to fake degree certificate provided by SFI leader Nikhil Thomas in MSM College Kayamkulam, the mark list related row linked with SFI state secretary PM Arsho, alleged experience certificate forgery by K Vidya and illegal nomination of SFI leader Visakh as University UUC from Kattakkada Christian College were raised. The KSU further pointed out that many universities in the state do not have Vice Chancellors. Also, no search committees were formed to appoint new VCs. Similarly many colleges in the state don't have permanent principals, the KSU said in its representation. "The higher education system in the state has been completely disrupted with the illegal activities by SFI leaders and negligence by the state government. The future of the students in the state has been compromised by SFI and the government machinery," said the petition. The Governor, as the Chancellor of Universities in the state, should take some decisive actions to protect the higher education sector, it added. The delegation had KSU state general secretary Mubas Odakkali, state conveners Jeswin Roy, Abad Luthfi, Athulya Jayanand and Rohit Govind.