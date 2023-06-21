Home States Kerala

Kochi native wins long-drawn legal battle for insurance claim

The insured’s complaint was rejected by the Insurance Ombudsman following which he approached the Ernakulam district CDRC.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

Representational Image

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The state Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) has come to the rescue of a man who was denied the benefit of a health insurance policy. The commission observed that the insurance company conspicuously changed the wording of the ‘exclusion clause’ in the policy document to deny the benefit to the insured.

The order issued by commission president Justice K Surendra Mohan and member Radhakrishnan K R assumes significance since the insured’s complaint was earlier rejected by the Insurance Ombudsman.

The insured, a Kochi native, had taken a Family Medicare Policy from United India Insurance Company Ltd for a sum insured of Rs 2.5 lakh for the period from March 19, 2015, to March 18, 2016. The policy was renewed for another year starting March 19, 2015. During the period of the second policy, the complainant was hospitalised for treating Vesical Calculus. The insurance company denied cashless treatment or reimbursement of treatment expense worth Rs 1.2 lakh citing that Vesical Calculus was among the diseases not covered during the first two years of the policy as per the exclusion clause.

The insured’s complaint was rejected by the Insurance Ombudsman following which he approached the Ernakulam district CDRC. The district commission ordered in favour of the insured, directing the company to pay the claim amount with 18 per cent interest per annum. The state commission’s recent order came on an appeal petition filed by the company.      

The state commission approved the insured’s argument that the company replaced the wording in the exclusion clause in the policy document to deny the benefit. The exclusion clause in the policy document handed to the insured was: “Unless the insured has 24 months of continuous coverage, the expenses on treatment of diseases such as [a list of diseases including Calculus] are not payable”. The company’s repudiation letter stated the exclusion clause as: “During the first two years of the policy, the expenses on treatment of diseases such as [a list of diseases including Calculus] are not payable.”

The state commission’s order said that the change in wording at the beginning of the exclusion clause was conspicuous. It approved the insured’s argument that “elapse of 24 months” was not stated in the clause and that the original condition was for “24 months of continuous coverage”. On renewing the policy, the insured has insurance coverage for 12 months, making the total period of coverage 24 months from the date of inception, March 19, 2015.

“It is surprising that the official who issued the repudiation letter was not aware of the actual clause attached to the policy issued to the insured three months ago. Such a casual approach adversely affects the rightful claims of policyholders,” the order said. The state commission, however, observed that the interest rate awarded by the district commission, 18 per cent, was on the higher side and reduced it to 9 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDRC health insurance policy Kochi native
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp