Kozhikode native creates wonders in the sky

Ahammed, now 54, has DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certification for flying RC aircraft, helicopters and drones in India.

Kalloli Ahammed

By Srilakshmi R
KOZHIKODE: Kalloli Ahammed, a native of Parakkadavu in Kozhikode, has been enchanted by the sheer magnificence of aeroplanes since he was a boy. Today his residence at Parakkadavu is full of remote-controlled (RC) aircraft, helicopters and drones, all designed and built by him.

Ahammed, now 54, has DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certification for flying RC aircraft, helicopters and drones in India. Since flying them in the neighbourhood might cause damage to people or property, he usually flies them at specially demarcated areas in Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram where large open spaces are available. 

Apart from this, he also possesses a Remote Control Pilot licence in Qatar. Ahammed, who started off as a driver in Qatar, considers his association with RC India, an open forum involving discussions about RC aircraft and helicopters, the turning point in his life. 

“The fellow members of RC India Forum gave a new impetus to my dreams by introducing me to the world of remote-controlled aircraft and helicopters”, he recounted. Later, with the introduction of highly advanced RC aircraft in Qatar, an exclusive airport was set up, and Ahammed was appointed one of the instructors.

 “After a memorable and exciting stint at the airport, I’m now working as a falcon trainer for the Qatar Royal family, using RC planes and drones. I am also the only Malayali doing the same. The employment was endowed upon me by the special order of a close associate of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current ruler of Qatar,” he said. He has also served as a remote control pilot in Qatar Army for the target programme and has won accolades as well.

Ahammed who frequently travels between Qatar and Parakkadavu, religiously invests his time in Kerala to design and build aircraft of different types. Ahammed is also a member of the Kerala Race Controller Flying Club based in Kochi and has donated many of his self-built aircraft to the club. He also conducts training courses for aviation students in Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

His expertise is not confined to building aircraft and drones alone. He has built fibre boats and speedboats, adding a new feather to his cap. He also won praise for saving several families during the 2018 Kerala deluge using self-built boats. “My next goal is to build a water jet ski and manned drone,” said Ahammed, sharing his future plans.

