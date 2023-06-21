Home States Kerala

Supreme Court seeks Kerala govt's view on euthanizing rabid dogs in Kannur 

Nihal Noushad, an autistic boy from Muzhappilangad in Kannur district, died following a stray dog attack on June 11. 

Published: 21st June 2023 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: In this representational image, a tourist at Papanasam beach in Varkala, Kerala, tries to get away from a pack of stray dogs. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Observing that the death of an 11-year-old boy in a stray dog attack in Kannur district of Kerala "as unfortunate", the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the opinion of the state government on a plea seeking permission to euthanise rabid stray dogs.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's observation, Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, who approached the Supreme Court, said she is confident that the court will understand the severity of the situation.

Nihal Noushad, an 11-year-old autistic boy from Muzhappilangad, was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on June 11. 

A 9-year-old girl had sustained grievous injuries in a stray dog attack in the same locality on June 19.

“The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the petition on July 12. We are happy that the court has viewed our petition as a serious issue to be considered urgently. We hope that the court would take a favourable decision”, she said.

“The stray dog menace is giving sleepless nights to many in the district. I hope the system would understand the fear of the people here and would be with us in this fight,” said Divya.

“It is pertinent to mention that 5,794 stray dog attacks were reported in Kannur district in 2019. As many as 3951 were injured in 2020. The number rose to 7,927 in 2021 and 11,776 cases in 2022. This year 6276 people were injured in stray dog attacks in Kannur till June 19, 2023,” the district panchayat said in the petition. 

The vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundaresh issued a notice to the Kerala government and directed it to file a reply by July 7. 

The matter was mentioned before the bench for an urgent hearing. The case will come up for a hearing on July 12. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur stray dogs Supreme Court hearing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp