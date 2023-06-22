Home States Kerala

19-year-old girl from Anchal shines at the Asian Netball Championship

With unwavering dedication, she recently represented the nation at the highly anticipated Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023, held in South Korea from June 10 to June 17. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Amritha Prasad

Amritha Prasad

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Amritha Prasad, a talented sportsperson from Anchal, Kollam, has achieved an outstanding accomplishment by securing a position on the Indian Netball team. Her selection to represent India on the global sports platform is not only a dream come true but also a testament to her unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the nation and striving for excellence in her chosen sport.

With unwavering dedication, she recently represented the nation at the highly anticipated Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023, held in South Korea from June 10 to June 17. Her rigorous training sessions, starting as early as five in the morning and lasting until six in the evening, have truly paid off.

Amritha’s sporting journey began at the tender age of 13, and her talent quickly propelled her to represent India at the sub-junior level in the Asian sub-junior netball championship held in Nepal in 2019, where she proudly secured a silver medal. 

Her outstanding performances at the junior level caught the attention of selectors, ultimately earning her a place on the Indian team. “After an intensive two-month training camp that began in April at Haryana, I was thrilled to be selected for the Indian Netball team on June 7, 2023,” shares the determined 19-year-old. 

“We performed exceptionally well in all our matches, and our team showcased remarkable strength, defeating formidable opponents like Japan, Thailand, and Pakistan in the league matches. Although we finished in the fifth position this time, we are determined to clinch the championship in the next edition,” Amritha adds.

Currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, this emerging star emphasises the crucial role of parental and government support in an athlete’s success. “While we do have some sports facilities, there are instances where they are poorly maintained due to insufficient funding from the government. For instance, hostels for athletes remain shut, depriving promising talents of the support they deserve. I personally know many athletes who couldn’t fulfil their potential due to a lack of government backing,” expresses Amritha. 

She further highlights the disparity in financial assistance provided to athletes from different states. 
“In other states, players receive financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh after participating in international tournaments. However, here in Kerala, we receive a maximum of Rs 8,000. Additionally, expenses for essentials such as shoes, jerseys, and equipment are solely borne by the athletes. The government offers no financial assistance in these matters. It’s disheartening to see the stark contrast compared to other states,” she laments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritha Prasad Asian Netball Championship Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp