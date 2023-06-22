19-year-old girl from Anchal shines at the Asian Netball Championship

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Amritha Prasad, a talented sportsperson from Anchal, Kollam, has achieved an outstanding accomplishment by securing a position on the Indian Netball team. Her selection to represent India on the global sports platform is not only a dream come true but also a testament to her unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the nation and striving for excellence in her chosen sport.

With unwavering dedication, she recently represented the nation at the highly anticipated Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023, held in South Korea from June 10 to June 17. Her rigorous training sessions, starting as early as five in the morning and lasting until six in the evening, have truly paid off.

Amritha’s sporting journey began at the tender age of 13, and her talent quickly propelled her to represent India at the sub-junior level in the Asian sub-junior netball championship held in Nepal in 2019, where she proudly secured a silver medal.

Her outstanding performances at the junior level caught the attention of selectors, ultimately earning her a place on the Indian team. “After an intensive two-month training camp that began in April at Haryana, I was thrilled to be selected for the Indian Netball team on June 7, 2023,” shares the determined 19-year-old.

“We performed exceptionally well in all our matches, and our team showcased remarkable strength, defeating formidable opponents like Japan, Thailand, and Pakistan in the league matches. Although we finished in the fifth position this time, we are determined to clinch the championship in the next edition,” Amritha adds.

Currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, this emerging star emphasises the crucial role of parental and government support in an athlete’s success. “While we do have some sports facilities, there are instances where they are poorly maintained due to insufficient funding from the government. For instance, hostels for athletes remain shut, depriving promising talents of the support they deserve. I personally know many athletes who couldn’t fulfil their potential due to a lack of government backing,” expresses Amritha.

She further highlights the disparity in financial assistance provided to athletes from different states.

“In other states, players receive financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh after participating in international tournaments. However, here in Kerala, we receive a maximum of Rs 8,000. Additionally, expenses for essentials such as shoes, jerseys, and equipment are solely borne by the athletes. The government offers no financial assistance in these matters. It’s disheartening to see the stark contrast compared to other states,” she laments.

KOLLAM: Amritha Prasad, a talented sportsperson from Anchal, Kollam, has achieved an outstanding accomplishment by securing a position on the Indian Netball team. Her selection to represent India on the global sports platform is not only a dream come true but also a testament to her unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the nation and striving for excellence in her chosen sport. With unwavering dedication, she recently represented the nation at the highly anticipated Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023, held in South Korea from June 10 to June 17. Her rigorous training sessions, starting as early as five in the morning and lasting until six in the evening, have truly paid off. Amritha’s sporting journey began at the tender age of 13, and her talent quickly propelled her to represent India at the sub-junior level in the Asian sub-junior netball championship held in Nepal in 2019, where she proudly secured a silver medal. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her outstanding performances at the junior level caught the attention of selectors, ultimately earning her a place on the Indian team. “After an intensive two-month training camp that began in April at Haryana, I was thrilled to be selected for the Indian Netball team on June 7, 2023,” shares the determined 19-year-old. “We performed exceptionally well in all our matches, and our team showcased remarkable strength, defeating formidable opponents like Japan, Thailand, and Pakistan in the league matches. Although we finished in the fifth position this time, we are determined to clinch the championship in the next edition,” Amritha adds. Currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, this emerging star emphasises the crucial role of parental and government support in an athlete’s success. “While we do have some sports facilities, there are instances where they are poorly maintained due to insufficient funding from the government. For instance, hostels for athletes remain shut, depriving promising talents of the support they deserve. I personally know many athletes who couldn’t fulfil their potential due to a lack of government backing,” expresses Amritha. She further highlights the disparity in financial assistance provided to athletes from different states. “In other states, players receive financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh after participating in international tournaments. However, here in Kerala, we receive a maximum of Rs 8,000. Additionally, expenses for essentials such as shoes, jerseys, and equipment are solely borne by the athletes. The government offers no financial assistance in these matters. It’s disheartening to see the stark contrast compared to other states,” she laments.