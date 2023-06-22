Braving bombs & trauma, Kerala native Jithina to fulfil MBBS goal in Kyiv

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Jithina Jayakumar, a final-year MBBS student of Kyiv National Medical University (KNMU), was among the Indians who were trapped in Ukraine when the war started on February 24, 2022. After spending 12 days in a bunker and a days-long journey on trains, buses and planes, she returned to her home in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, on March 7, 2022, against all odds.

While she was in the bunker, her husband Akhil Reghu, an employee with a Dubai-based shipping company, was held hostage by the Houthis in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen. The couple married on August 20, 2021. Following extended parleys by the Indian embassy, Akhil and other fellow hostages were released by the rebels on April 24, after 112 days in captivity. He was later reunited with his family.

Now, Jithina has recovered from her double trauma and is back in Kyiv to receive her MBBS degree. The convocation will be held on June 28. “My dream of becoming a doctor is set to be realised. The prayers of my dear and near ones helped me attain the victory,” Jithina told TNIE over the phone from Kyiv.

“I returned to Poland on March 10 this year to continue my studies. The KNMU arranged facilities in neighbouring countries for students from abroad. But legal issues and approval delays by the Indian Medical Council (IMC) forced me to travel to Kyiv when IMC allowed students who were affected by the war to continue their studies in India. My stay in Poland also created legal issues and delays.

So, I decided to move to Ivano-Frankivsk, on Ukraine’s western border, to continue my studies. For practical experience, we travelled to Kyiv by train. I stayed in Ivano for around four months and visited Kyiv, even as the firing and bombing continued. A few other final-year students also joined me. Finally last week, we appeared for 10 examinations at KNMU over 12 days,” Jithina said.

“My family spent around `40 lakh on my studies. Dropping the course midway would have resulted in a heavy burden. So, I took the decision to continue my studies in the war-torn country. Akhil also inspired me to follow my dream. His days as a Houthi hostage seemed to have instilled in him great courage and conviction and a newfound respect for life. My experience in Ukraine also gave me confidence,” she said.

“The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is compulsory for students who studied MBBS outside the country to practice in India. The next FMGE will be held in December. If I further delayed my studies, I would not have had a chance to appear for it. MBBS in Ukraine is a six-year course and the war disrupted nearly a year. If I delay appearing for FMGE I will lose more time,” Jithina said.

She said Kyiv is a 12-hour train ride from Ivano. “Train services are almost back to normal and people are slowly resuming their lives. The bomb sirens still blare every midnight following which we move into a bunker. Most of the preparations for the exams were carried out in the bunker,” Jithina said.

