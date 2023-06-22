CM Pinarayi's offical programmes cancelled reportedly due to ill health

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All official programmes of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been cancelled till June 27, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

The programmes have been cancelled as the Chief Minister is reportedly unwell.

Pinarayi had returned to the state on Tuesday after a 12-day visit to the US, Cuba and UAE.

In the US leg of his tour, the Chief Minister attended the regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha in New York, addressed a public event at the iconic Times Square and also met World Bank officials in Washington DC.

After the US visit, a CM-led delegation flew to Cuba, where he met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Ministers KN Balagopal, Veena George, planning board vice-chairman VK Ramachandran, MP John Brittas, chief secretary VP Joy, Officer on Special Duty of the state government in Delhi Venu Rajamony and Health secretary APM Mohammed Hanish had accompanied the CM.

In the final leg of the tour, Pinarayi travelled to Dubai to inaugurate the premier Infinity centre of the Kerala Startup Mission.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had earlier the criticised CM's trip to Cuba, terming it as nothing but a "political pilgrimage".

Speaking to reporters in Aluva, Khan had said the trip was a waste of public money and that Cuba was known for its tobacco production.

He also wondered what achievements Cuba had made in the field of health.

