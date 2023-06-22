Home States Kerala

Former vicar general of Verapoly archdiocese on way to sainthood

Monsignor is well-known as a spiritual leader full of god’s grace and a great teacher of the community.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Monsignor Immanuel Lopez

Monsignor Immanuel Lopez

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The former vicar general of the Archdiocese of Verapoly and philanthropist monsignor Immanuel Lopez will be declared as the Servant of God on July 19. According to the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Verapoly, the Vatican Office for Saints has approved the declaration.

“This is the first step towards the monsignor’s elevation to the rank of a saint at the altar,” said the spokesperson. Elaborating on the life of Mon Lopez, the spokesperson said, “He had served as the chaplain of the Ernakulam General Hospital for many years. He was also very much into philanthropic activities and devoted himself to the church’s religious teachings as the archdiocese’s first catechism director.”

Monsignor is well-known as a spiritual leader full of god’s grace and a great teacher of the community. On July 19, as part of his elevation as the Servant of God, a procession carrying his portrait will be taken out from the Varapuzha Bishop House to Mount Carmel Church, which is Monsignor’s parent parish, at Chathyath.

Later, Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparampil will offer floral tributes, following which the monsignor will be declared a Servant of God during the pontifical Holy Mass, said the spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsignor Immanuel Lopez Verapoly archdiocese sainthood
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp