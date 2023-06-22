Former vicar general of Verapoly archdiocese on way to sainthood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The former vicar general of the Archdiocese of Verapoly and philanthropist monsignor Immanuel Lopez will be declared as the Servant of God on July 19. According to the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Verapoly, the Vatican Office for Saints has approved the declaration.

“This is the first step towards the monsignor’s elevation to the rank of a saint at the altar,” said the spokesperson. Elaborating on the life of Mon Lopez, the spokesperson said, “He had served as the chaplain of the Ernakulam General Hospital for many years. He was also very much into philanthropic activities and devoted himself to the church’s religious teachings as the archdiocese’s first catechism director.”

Monsignor is well-known as a spiritual leader full of god’s grace and a great teacher of the community. On July 19, as part of his elevation as the Servant of God, a procession carrying his portrait will be taken out from the Varapuzha Bishop House to Mount Carmel Church, which is Monsignor’s parent parish, at Chathyath.

Later, Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparampil will offer floral tributes, following which the monsignor will be declared a Servant of God during the pontifical Holy Mass, said the spokesperson.

