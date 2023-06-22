Home States Kerala

Interim bail for Sudhakaran; Kerala High Court directs him to appear for quizzing

K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted interim anticipatory bail to state Congress chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal, and directed him to appear before the Crime Branch for interrogation on June 23.

Justice A A Ziyad Rahman ruled that in the event of his arrest, Sudhakaran should be released upon the execution of a bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties of the same amount. The state Congress president was also directed to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from attempting to intimidate or influence witnesses. The court order would remain in effect for two weeks.

Sudhakaran is the second accused in the case.

During the hearing, Director General of Prosecutions (DGP) T A Shaji acknowledged that while Sudhakaran’s name was not mentioned in the FIR, it was specifically sighted in the complaint. He submitted the complaint and statements of witnesses recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. The DGP asserted that the investigation was being conducted impartially and with fairness.

Digital evidence supported the case, and a special investigation team has already questioned 28 witnesses and seized 18 documents. The team was examining the mirror image of the documents from the seized computers. The investigation had taken place in various locations, including Bengaluru. 

Denying any political motivation behind the case, the DGP clarified the decision to arrest Sudhakaran would be determined by the investigating officer. “There is absolutely no political colour in registering the case,” said the DGP.

Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, representing Sudhakaran, argued that bail should be granted as per the Supreme Court’s principle that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception”. Sudhakaran expressed readiness to cooperate with the investigation, pointing out that no allegations were made out against him in the initial police statement. He further contended that custodial interrogation was unnecessary, as there was no substance to the allegations and that no culpable element had been established against him. The court will continue hearing the case on June 30. 

Trouble brewing

  • Director General of Prosecutions asserts that the probe was being conducted impartially
  • Digital evidence supported the case, and a special probe team questioned 28 witnesses and seized 18 documents
