Kerala CM Pinarayi calls for vigil as fever claims four more lives in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Wednesday confirmed four fever-related deaths — all from Kollam — even as cases continued to see a surge in the state, sending alarm bells ringing and prompting the government to appeal for taking proactive steps to curb the spread.

Of the four deaths, three were confirmed as due to dengue. One death, that of a 10-year-old boy, was listed as a suspected dengue casualty. As many as 13,258 fever cases, including 358 of dengue, were reported on the day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the public to take proactive measures to curb the spread of viral fever, particularly dengue and leptospirosis. In response to the rising cases, the CM assured coordinated government intervention for addressing the issue. “There is an urgency to destroy the source of mosquito breeding to prevent the spread of dengue,” he said.

‘Govt, private hospitals should strictly follow protocol’

Local bodies and people should ensure sanitation activities are carried out effectively, Pinarayi said, adding that special attention should be paid to the plantations, construction sites, and migrant workers’ accommodation.

The government also decided to observe dry days on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in schools, offices and houses, respectively, to combat mosquito breeding. Health Minister Veena George convened a meeting with doctors’ organisations to devise steps to curb the spread of the viral fever.

“Government and private hospitals should strictly follow treatment protocol. The Health Department has started training government and private doctors. Instructions have also been given on referral protocol,” Veena said while urging private hospitals to be a part of the campaign and report the cases. Veena also demanded that some beds be set aside in hospitals for treating viral fever cases.

