Kerala govt announced solatium of Rs 5 lakh to family of rabies death victim

The cabinet on Wednesday also extended the permission to kill wild boars that destroy crops and pose a threat to human life, for another year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Sheebakumari, who died of rabies in Kozhikode. The financial assistance will be given to her mother, Kunjulakshmi, from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. 

The cabinet on Wednesday also extended the permission to kill wild boars that destroy crops and pose a threat to human life, for another year. It ratified the decision to extend the validity of the May 2022 GO in this regard. 

It further issued permission to set up Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum. Also, sanction has been given to construct Revenue Bhavan. The space museum will come up on 130 cents of land, which comes under the excess land acquired by the state government from Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The land will be offered on a 30-year lease. Another 100 cents of land here will be used for setting up the Revenue Bhavan.  

The cabinet also decided to create posts for teachers in four law colleges. A total of 26 posts will be created in Thiruvananthapuram(3), Ernakulam(7), Thrissur(9) and Kozhikode(7).

