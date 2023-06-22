Home States Kerala

MG University launches probe as 54 unissued PG certificates go missing

Given that these missing certificates could be used to forge  PG certificates, the university authorities promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter.  

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi University

Mahatma Gandhi University (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  As the State Higher Education department grapples with controversies surrounding fake certificates involving SFI activists, the discovery of 54 missing unissued postgraduate certificates at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has caused further embarrassment to the government and the university. 

According to sources, the certificates went missing from the PD-V section in the Pareeksha Bhavan of the university. Given that these missing certificates could be used to forge  PG certificates, the university authorities promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter.  

Following the direction of Prof C T Aravinda Kumar, pro-vice chancellor and vice chancellor-in-charge of the university, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by C M  Sreejith, the Controller of Examinations. Based on the report, the vice-chancellor took action by suspending both the former section officer and the current section officer, who were found guilty of dereliction of duty during the preliminary investigation. Prof Kumar stated that a detailed inquiry, led by an officer at the joint registrar level following university statute, will be conducted.  “During the investigation period, all employees in the section from where the certificates went missing will be transferred to other sections,” he added.

The university authorities will file a police complaint on Thursday regarding the incident. Urgent measures are also being taken by the university to revoke all 54 certificates by highlighting their serial numbers and issuing a notification on the varsity website. 

The registrar will submit a report to the minister for higher education, detailing the actions taken by the university thus far in response to this incident. Meanwhile, the university authorities believe that this incident was a  deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the institution. “The timing of the incident,  coinciding with the university’s awaited fresh accreditation from NAAC,  leads us to suspect deliberate attempts to sabotage the varsity’s ranking,” expressed an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MG University 54 unissued PG certificates State Higher Education department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp