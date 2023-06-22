Probe launched into suspected arson bid in Velankanni Express in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Railway Police have launched a probe into a suspected arson attempt in the rake of the Ernakulam-Velankanni train. Railway officials said the timely intervention of loco pilot R Ratheesh averted a major accident.

The incident took place on June 7 when the train rake was halted at the Edappally railway station after the end of the day’s service. Around 10 pm, a locomotive arrived at the station for shunting the rake. When the loco pilot was attempting to connect the locomotive to the rake, he saw someone standing near the guardroom of the train.

“Upon seeing Ratheesh, the man fled. When Ratheesh checked the guardroom, he found that papers and railway receipt booklets were set on fire. He alerted the officials at the station and doused the fire. The information was passed on to the Railway Control Room after which the Railway Protection Force and Kerala Railway Police teams reached the spot and conducted a search,” said a police official.

The Elamakkara police registered a case on the complaint of the Edappally railway station superintendent and launched a probe. Fingerprint experts, dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot. Though the doors of the coaches were closed, the guardroom had been kept open for shunting.

“We initially suspected a mentally unstable person who frequently roamed around the railway station. He has not been spotted since the incident,” said a police official. The police also interrogated a few other suspects and checked CCTV camera footage from the area, but could not get a lead. The probe was then handed over to the Ernakulam Railway Police, which constituted a team.

The railway police officials said regarding the suspect had been passed to all railway stations. A detailed statement from eyewitnesses will be recorded soon, they said. A case has been registered for mischief by fire and causing damage or destruction of certain railway properties.

Three train arson attack cases have been reported in the state in recent months. In April, New Delhi native Shahrukh Saifi set one of the coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive train at Elathur. The incident resulted in the deaths of three persons.

On June 2, West Bengal native Prasonjith Sikdhar, who used to beg at the station premises, set torched one of the coaches of the same train after railway authorities stopped him from begging on the station premises. On June 5, a Maharashtra native was caught after he tried to set a piece of paper on fire on the Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express. The frequent train arson attack incidents prompted officials to ramp up security inside trains and on railway station premises.

