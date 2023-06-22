Home States Kerala

SFI leader K Vidya taken into custody in forgery case

Agali DySP N Muralidharan told TNIE that a team from the police station had taken her into custody and will bring her to Agali in Palakkad on Thursday.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

K Vidya

K Vidya

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Fifteen days after she was booked by the Agali police in the certificate forgery case, former SFI leader K Vidya was taken into custody from her relative’s house in Meppayur, Kozhikode on Wednesday evening.

Agali DySP N Muralidharan told TNIE that a team from the police station had taken her into custody and will bring her to Agali in Palakkad on Thursday. She will be produced in Mannarkad court. Vidya is accused of forging her experience certificate to secure the guest lecturer post in RGM Government Arts and Science College in Attappadi.

ALSO READ | Fake certificate case: Vidya seeks anticipatory bail

The delay in her arrest had sparked widespread protests by student wings of Opposition parties. Vidya has been booked under Section 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.

ALSO READ | Yet another fake certificate row in Kerala; SFI leader sacked

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Vidya SFI certificate forgery case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp