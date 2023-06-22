SFI leader K Vidya taken into custody in forgery case

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Fifteen days after she was booked by the Agali police in the certificate forgery case, former SFI leader K Vidya was taken into custody from her relative’s house in Meppayur, Kozhikode on Wednesday evening.

Agali DySP N Muralidharan told TNIE that a team from the police station had taken her into custody and will bring her to Agali in Palakkad on Thursday. She will be produced in Mannarkad court. Vidya is accused of forging her experience certificate to secure the guest lecturer post in RGM Government Arts and Science College in Attappadi.

The delay in her arrest had sparked widespread protests by student wings of Opposition parties. Vidya has been booked under Section 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.

