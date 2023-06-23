22-year-old man dies in road accident in Kochi after trying to avoid hitting stray dog

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning on Kochi's Container Road, resulting in the unfortunate death of a young biker. The 22-year-old, identified as Salton Raiton, lost his life when he attempted to evade a sudden crossing stray dog, causing his bike to skid and him to fall onto the road. A cement-mixing truck travelling in the same direction ran over his head, leading to his untimely demise, police and eye-witnesses said.

Salton Raiton, a resident of Moolampally in Kochi, was en route to his place of employment at a private company near Kalamassery, when the accident occurred. The accident occurred at around 7:45 am, and the youngster lost his life on the spot.

A police officer at the scene reported that the cement mixer truck inadvertently ran over the fallen biker, resulting in severe head injuries that prevented immediate transportation to the hospital. "Due to the nature of the accident, with the truck running over his head, bystanders were unable to provide immediate medical assistance. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot," explained John Raju, a neighbour of the deceased.

Local residents have raised concerns regarding the escalating issue of stray dogs along the Container Road, particularly in light of the recent surge in waste and garbage being dumped along the 16-kilometre stretch. "The situation has become unbearable for the residents here. With the absence of street lights, many individuals have resorted to depositing their waste along the road. The accumulation of poultry and hotel waste has transformed the area into an absolute mess," said Raju, who shares a close connection with the victim's family.

He further said, "If people refrain from dumping waste, we can significantly reduce the problem of stray dogs. It's essential to address this issue to prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future."



