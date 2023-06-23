Home States Kerala

DYFI pays Rs 3.8 lakh compensation in 2011 case involving Riyas

DYFI paid a compensation of Rs 3.81 lakh in connection with a 12-year-old case for the destruction of public property.

Published: 23rd June 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  DYFI paid a compensation of Rs 3.81 lakh in connection with a 12-year-old case for the destruction of public property. The case, which was registered in 2011, involved Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who was a DYFI office-bearer then. The compensation was paid at the Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday. 

The incident pertains to a  protest march taken out by DYFI workers in front of the Vadakara Head Post Office in 2011. As per the complaint lodged by the postal department officer, the Vadakara police had filed a case for damaging the properties of the post office.

As many as 12 people, including Riyas who was the DYFI district leader at the time, were named as accused in the case. Although the Vadakara Sessions Court had delivered the verdict in the case nine years earlier in March 2014, the DYFI leaders paid the fine only on Thursday.

TAGS
P A Mohamed Riyas DYFI
